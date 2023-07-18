Washoe County launches new public comment platform

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is creating a new way for residents to comment on public issues.

SpeakUp will allow residents to leave a comment on online meeting agendas. Residents can sign up to speak in person or provide their comments online.

Residents are permitted to leave one comment that will be limited to 2,250 characters, and they will not be allowed to respond to other comments.

Those who want to speak in person during meetings can also register to do so through the same portal.

“Board of County Commissioners meetings are generally held during working hours, which prevents a large portion of our population from attending,” County Manager Eric Brown said. “This new platform levels the playing field and allows all residents to participate in the democratic process whether they can attend a meeting or not.”

Comments will be disabled at 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the meeting. Speakers can register until the start of the meeting. Commentors can continue to sign up to speak in chambers throughout the meeting on items until the item has been heard by the commissioners or board.

You can learn more about this new platform and how to add public comment here.

