Suspects arrested after Minden casino robbery

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Two men are under arrest after police say they robbed a casino in Minden, before one shot at a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Police say that around 5:00 a.m. on July 14, an armed robbery took place at the C.O.D Casino in Minden.

The two suspects, identified as 43-year-old Andrew Toomey of Carson City and 33-year-old Chase Henderson of Minden, entered the casino and got away with an unknown amount of money.

After casino employees called 911, a deputy with the DCSO found and made contact with the suspect’s car in a nearby neighborhood. As they approached the car, one of the men shot at the deputy, hitting their patrol car but not the deputy themselves. The pair then fled on foot.

Toomey was later found in the yard of a nearby residence on County Road and was taken into custody. Henderson was found hiding under plywood in the yard of another nearby residence, also on County Road.

Both were arrested and booked into the Douglas County Jail in Minden. They are being charged with a deadly weapon, and Henderson is being charged with attempted homicide of an officer and battery on an officer.

The DCSO says that at this time, there is no active threat to the community and no injuries were reported related to the incident.

