Sign-ups and sponsorships needed for the Nevada Kids Foundation’s 2nd annual charity cornhole tournament

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 2nd annual ‘Boss of the Toss’ Charity Cornhole Tournament is just around the corner and the Nevada Kids Foundation needs sponsors and competitors to sign up.

Director, Kallie Todaro, and board member, Kaycea Grignon, stopped by Morning Break to encourage folks to get the early bird discount on their entry fees. Last year they had 36 teams register to play. This year they are hoping to sell out this year with 64 teams on the bracket.

The event will be held on Saturday, August 19 at the Silver State Athletic Center (4675 Aircenter Circle, Reno). This year there will be delicious food trucks and drink options available, a Juniors’ tournament for ages 10-16 and an amazing ‘kids zone’ featuring great vendors to keep your little ones entertained.

Don’t miss your chance to show off your cornhole skills while supporting a great cause. Teams of two can enter to win a chance at some cash prizes. Plus you’ll have the satisfaction of knowing that your participation is helping to make a difference in the lives of local students.

Money raised will support educational goals for Northern Nevada schools and their students. This year, the foundation is focused on providing monetary support to 1-2 elementary schools as well as fulfilling as many teachers’ classroom wish lists as possible.

The need for support in schools couldn’t be more critical right now. Tight budgets and cuts to education funding have left schools struggling to provide the resources their students need to succeed. The Nevada Kids Foundation is committed to filling that gap by providing much needed assistance to our schools who need it most.

Early bird pricing saves you $20 off of your adult registration and is available until August 1. Click here to sponsor or register your team today. You can purchase tickets to the event here.

Check-in for the tournament begins at 11:00am, and bags will start flying at 11:30 a.m.

