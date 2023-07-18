Rosen among those urging EU to designate Hezbollah a terrorist organization

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen is joining a bipartisan group of elected officials in introducing a resolution pressuring the European Union to designate Hezbollah a terrorist organization.

The EU has designated Hezbollah’s military wing as a terror group as opposed to the U.S. and European allies who have designated the entire organization a terrorist group.

In addition to Rosen, the resolution is backed by Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and Representatives Brad Schneider (D-IL) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL).

Rosen says Hezbollah is using Europe as a launching pad for criminal and terrorist activities.

The resolution comes on the eleventh anniversary of an attack on a bus in Bulgaria carrying Israeli youths that killed six and injured dozens of other people.

“Eleven years ago today, Hezbollah – an Iranian-backed terrorist organization – launched a deadly bombing in Bulgaria. Since then, they have only expanded their web of terror across the globe,” said Senator Rosen. “It’s clear that there is no distinction between Hezbollah’s political and military wings when it comes to its terror activities, and it’s past time that the European Union fully designate it as a terrorist organization.”

