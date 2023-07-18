Owner of CLEAR Facial Bar and Plumb and Pine shares the damage UVA and UVB rays have on the skin

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:31 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - July is UV Safety Awareness Month. Jen Jeffers, the owner of CLEAR Facial Bar and Plumb & Pine, stopped by Morning Break to share tips for protecting your skin against UVA and UVB overexposure.

She brought with her the SkinScope. It’s a skincare diagnostic tool available at Plumb and Pine to reveal underlying skin concerns before they rise to the surface. When you flip on UV mode, it illuminates your skin to show things like sun damage, clogged pores, dry skin, etc.

Both spas also have a wide variety of skin care products that contain SPF including, sunscreen, powders, make-up and more. For viewers of KOLO 8 Morning Break, mention the show this week (July 18-22) at either CLEAR or Plumb and Pine, and receive 15% off your SPF product purchase.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation at Wells Ave. Motel 6.
UPDATE: Two people found dead at Motel 6 identified
Roger Lee Borud
Fernley woman allegedly killed, burned by boyfriend
Mark Forcum
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in northeast Reno homicide
Air Quality Alert Gra;phic.
Stage 1 Air Quality-Emergency for Reno-Sparks area
Mark Forcum
‘She was my best friend’ Tybo Ave murder suspect says of wife

Latest News

This Week at Artown
Boss of the Toss Nevada Kids Foundation Charity Cornhole Tournament Preview
Sign-ups and sponsorships needed for the Nevada Kids Foundation’s 2nd annual charity cornhole tournament
Northern Nevada Pride Parade and Festival
Northern Nevada Pride returns for 10th annual year, bigger and brighter than ever before
KOLO Cooks: Pineapple Slaw
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin cools things down with pineapple slaw recipe