Owner of CLEAR Facial Bar and Plumb and Pine shares the damage UVA and UVB rays have on the skin

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - July is UV Safety Awareness Month. Jen Jeffers, the owner of CLEAR Facial Bar and Plumb & Pine, stopped by Morning Break to share tips for protecting your skin against UVA and UVB overexposure.

She brought with her the SkinScope. It’s a skincare diagnostic tool available at Plumb and Pine to reveal underlying skin concerns before they rise to the surface. When you flip on UV mode, it illuminates your skin to show things like sun damage, clogged pores, dry skin, etc.

Both spas also have a wide variety of skin care products that contain SPF including, sunscreen, powders, make-up and more. For viewers of KOLO 8 Morning Break, mention the show this week (July 18-22) at either CLEAR or Plumb and Pine, and receive 15% off your SPF product purchase.

