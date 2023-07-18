Northern Nevada Pride returns for 10th annual year, bigger and brighter than ever before

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - National LGBTQ+ Pride Month starts in June, but Reno celebrates with Artown in July! Northern Nevada Pride’s festival and CommUNITY Pride Parade are set for Saturday, July 22.

YeVonne Allen, media/marketing director, and Meredith Tanzer, CommUNITY Pride Parade organizer, stopped by Morning Break to let everyone know how big and fabulous this weekend is going to be.

The CommUNITY Pride Parade will be in Downtown Reno starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. The expanded Pride Festival will be in Wingfield Park and surrounding streets from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The Pride Parade is free of cost; the Pride Festival has a minimum $5 donation at the entrances. Security has been increased for the parade, festival and all events. Safety is our priority!

Pride’s Kickoff Party will be hosted Friday night at the Glow Plaza Festival Grounds. Then the official Pride After Party is Sunday night at the pool at Grand Sierra Resort.

For more information, click here. You can also follow Northern Nevada Pride on Facebook and Instagram.

