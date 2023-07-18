New court order seeks to block lithium project at Ash Meadows Wildlife Refuge

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A new court order is seeking to block the launch of a lithium exploration project on the border of the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge near the Amargosa Valley in southern Nevada.

The new order claims that the Bureau of Land Management has not officially required an environmental review of the project, despite promises to the contrary. The order has been filed in the U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.

“Rover’s drilling project risks everything we and our community hold dear at Ash Meadows,” said Mason Voehl, executive director of the Amargosa Conservancy. “We have no choice but to seek this urgent legal remedy to halt the drill rigs before the unthinkable happens.”

Canadian mining company Rover Metals plans to begin drilling in the area in the next couple of weeks, a project that environmental activists say would risk irreparable harm to the refuge’s desert springs and the wildlife they support.

The lawsuit says the BLM failed to conduct any environmental analysis or consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service about the potential harms to endangered species.

“The science is clear. Rover’s project threatens to destroy endangered species habitat in a protected wildlife refuge,” said Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Instead of requiring environmental analysis of the inevitable harms this project will cause, federal officials rubber-stamped a Canadian mining company trashing our beloved national wildlife refuge. We won’t let them get away with it.”

