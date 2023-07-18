Nevada governor gives green light to legalize street food vendors

Workers share how this will help better their lives
Street food vendors, like the ones you see all across the Las Vegas Valley will now be...
Street food vendors, like the ones you see all across the Las Vegas Valley will now be protected and be able to operate legally in Nevada.(FOX5)
By Dani Masten
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:14 PM PDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Street food vendors, like the ones you see all across the Las Vegas Valley, will now be protected and be able to operate legally in Nevada.

Through a translator, Nayeli Hernandez said she has been earning a living as a street vendor since she was 15 years old.

“She began by selling boxes of mangos and strawberries and then she decided to switch over to making aguas frescas,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez said hasn’t always been an ideal job but was the only way to be able to provide for herself and her family.

“Frustration with having to work in 100-degree weather outdoors and having to face the difficulties that come with not having a legal business,” said Hernandez.

Changes are being made. In a ceremonial signing Tuesday, Governor Joe Lombardo signed AB92 into law, making the businesses legal and removing barriers for street vendors.

“Nevada is open for business and street vendors are part of the Nevada fabric and there is no reason why they can’t operate safely,” said Lombardo.

“This is a great step to securing safety for folks like her, street vendors,” said Hernandez. “It may not fix all of the problems she faces but it is going to be a positive impact.”

Lombardo said vendors will apply for an application and will be managed through the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and the local health districts will have until the end of this month to define the process for a street vendor to get a license. A task force on safe sidewalk vending will “oversee the implementation of the new law, regulations and from there make recommendations on how to remove any unnecessary barriers and create protections for vendors,” according to a government spokesperson.

Parts of the bill like the regulations would go into effect in October of this year.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation at Wells Ave. Motel 6.
UPDATE: Two people found dead at Motel 6 identified
Roger Lee Borud
Fernley woman allegedly killed, burned by boyfriend
Reno man killed in Elko crash
Mason Thoyre
Man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at Reno church
NDOW Logo
Western Toads descend on northern Nevada, NDOW says

Latest News

Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes
Northbound I-580 being reduced to one lane in central Reno
Chance Utter shares culture through music
Artown hosts Discover Afro-Caribbean Drums kids event
The Grand Sierra Resort
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper coming to the GSR this October
Crash on I-80 westbound kills 1
Pet of the Week: Meet Raider