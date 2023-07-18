National Automobile Museum unveils Tesla exhibit

Showcasing the cars, batteries, & gigafactory
The Tesla exhibit inside the National Automobile Museum
The Tesla exhibit inside the National Automobile Museum(Ben Deach (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:15 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Automobile Museum in Downtown is now home to its most modern exhibit yet: Tesla – Made in Nevada.

This exhibit highlights Gigafactory Nevada, a 3,100-acre Tesla manufacturing campus with over 10,000 team members across Tesla, Panasonic, and other vendor partners. To date, Gigafactory Nevada has produced more than 7.3 billion battery cells, 1.5 million battery packs, 4 million drive units, and 1 million energy modules. Attendees will see the original model of Gigafactory Nevada, 2,170 battery cells, battery modules, the 1 millionth battery pack built, and Tesla’s drive units.

“It was a natural fit,” said Museum president Phil MacDougall. “We are right around the corner from the gigafactory so it’s a natural partnership.”

In addition to the components of the cars, a Model 3, Model Y, and Alpha Semi are all on display at the museum.

If you want to check it out it runs until the end of August.

