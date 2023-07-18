Man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at Reno church

Mason Thoyre
Mason Thoyre(The City of Reno)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested after police say he threw Molotov cocktails at a Reno church.

Police say 29-year-old Mason Thoyre threw them through the window of the Living Stones Church at 445 South Virginia Street. Thoyre has now been charged with first-degree arson.

On Monday, July 17 at around 11:00 p.m., Reno firefighters responded to a structure fire at the church.

The fire was contained to the interior wall and flooring.

