Man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at Reno church

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested after police say he threw Molotov cocktails at a Reno church.

Police say 29-year-old Mason Thoyre threw them through the window of the Living Stones Church at 445 South Virginia Street. Thoyre has now been charged with first-degree arson.

On Monday, July 17 at around 11:00 p.m., Reno firefighters responded to a structure fire at the church.

The fire was contained to the interior wall and flooring.

