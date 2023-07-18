Major Reno-area I-80 lane reductions to begin this Friday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be reducing lanes for highway resurfacing on I-80 west of Reno.

The project will begin July 21. Lane and ramp closures will take place on I-80 between Robb Drive and the Nevada/California border at Gold Ranch.

NDOT says they will be repairing up to two-inch-deep ruts in the road caused by a rough winter and heavy vehicle chain use on the interstate’s slow lanes.

The schedule for these closures is as follows:

Friday, July 21 at 6 p.m. through Sunday, July 23 at 6 p.m.: Eastbound I-80 reduced to one lane in three-mile sections from Nevada/California state line at Gold Ranch to Robb Drive.

Wednesday, July 26 at 6 p.m. through Friday, July 28 at 6 p.m .: Westbound I-80 reduced to one lane in three-mile sections from Robb Drive to Nevada/California state line at Gold Ranch.

Interstate ramps will intermittently be closed, with marked detours available. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.

Oversize commercial vehicle loads larger than 13 feet wide restricted.

Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes and avoid the area if possible. Motorists who must travel this section of I-80 should plan for major travel delays and are reminded to drive safely and attentively through the work zone.

NDOT says it expects the road work to be done by the time Hot August Nights is ready to begin.

Through late 2023, drivers will also see the following intermittent lane and ramp closures on both directions of I-80 between Keystone Avenue and Nevada/California state line:

Single lane closures will take place weekdays 9 p.m.-7 a.m. on eastbound I-80 and 7 p.m.-noon on the westbound interstate.

One lane of interstate will remain open in each direction during construction.

Brief road closures will take place in future months on West Fourth Street, Silva Ranch Road, and other interstate frontage roads.

Short-term interstate ramp closures are also anticipated in future months.

While the majority of delays will be minimal, travel delays of up to 30 minutes are to be expected through the work zone.

