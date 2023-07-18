KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin cools things down with pineapple slaw recipe

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:22 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s hot outside so let’s cool things off with a delicious pineapple slaw that’s great on burgers, pulled pork sandwiches or just on its own on the side! Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes stopped by the KOLO Cooks kitchen.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 head red cabbage
  • 1/2 head green cabbage
  • 1 cup mayo
  • 3 tbsp red wine vinegar
  • 3 tbsp ground coriander
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 2 tsp salt and pepper
  • Pineapple (diced)
  • Mama Ray’s Rubs
  • Pickle brine (Nevada Brining Co.)

Directions:

  1. Mix together.
  2. Add elements as your taste preferences desire.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

