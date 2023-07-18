High temperatures impact summer driving

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A big fan keeps the mechanics cool as they repair cars which have conked out during the hot weather.

The biggest fear, an engine that needs to be replaced. The owner didn’t realize the radiator was leaking.

“When you don’t pull over when it shows signs of being hot, it doesn’t take very long at all,” says Jeff Pheasant owner of A Master Mechanic. “It will cause some serious damage to the engine.”

Pheasant says check the vehicle’s gauges. They will indicate if the temperatures outside are taking a toll under the hood.

Make sure the car has sufficient coolant.

The heat can really put stress on your battery. So much so, it may need to be replaced when winter comes around.

“Typically a battery goes bad in the summertime with all of the heat,” says Pheasant. “And what happens is the battery will boil. It creates a gas that comes out of there. It looks like a liquid on the surface of the battery, and then the battery becomes evident in the wintertime that it is bad.”

With an air conditioner inside the cab, check the cabin air filter. A clean filter is white. A filter that has not been replaced will be dirty. And in the summer when the air conditioner is used frequently, condensation will work its way into the air filter. Pheasant says mold spores can develop even in the summer. The driver may be breathing in more than just air. Replacing the cabin air filter is recommended.

A drain for condensation is located in the vehicle’s heating and air conditioning system. Often it gets plugged, a musty smell will permeate the vehicle’s cabin. The drain too needs to be cleaned.

Tires should be at the proper pressure. Low tire pressure increases friction and as the wheel heads down the road, the chances of a blowout greatly increase.

Simple hot weather precautions taken now will help keep a car out of the mechanics shop or stranded on the side of the road in uncomfortable heat.

