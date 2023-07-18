Goodwill employee finds WWII memorabilia in donated lockbox’s secret compartment

A Goodwill employee at an Oklahoma store discovered official WWII records hidden inside a tin box. (SOURCE: KOCO)
By Shelby Montgomery
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOCO) – Although a lockbox donated to a Goodwill in Oklahoma City appeared to be empty, employees discovered items dating back to the 1940s inside of a hidden compartment.

A Goodwill employee found an envelope containing a leather-bound book with a medal inside and honorable discharge papers from World War II.

Store employees said they learned more about the man featured in the papers, discovering he was a carpenter at one point in his life and had gone straight into the military out of high school.

When his name was searched online, the store employees found his obituary from 2017, which helped them locate one of his daughters living in Edmond, Oklahoma.

“His family had no idea those documents were in there, so we were able to reunite the gentleman’s daughter with it,” a Goodwill employee said.

The hidden treasure found in the lockbox has since been reunited with the family.

“She seemed really pleased to get it back, she said she had no idea it was in there,” the employee said.

Copyright 2023 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation at Wells Ave. Motel 6.
UPDATE: Two people found dead at Motel 6 identified
Roger Lee Borud
Fernley woman allegedly killed, burned by boyfriend
Mark Forcum
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in northeast Reno homicide
Air Quality Alert Gra;phic.
Stage 1 Air Quality-Emergency for Reno-Sparks area
Mark Forcum
‘She was my best friend’ Tybo Ave murder suspect says of wife

Latest News

This Week at Artown
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a...
Trump’s classified documents case set for first pretrial conference hearing before Judge Cannon
Jen Jeffers, Owner of Clear Facial Bar
Owner of CLEAR Facial Bar and Plumb and Pine shares the damage UVA and UVB rays have on the skin
FILE - President Joe Biden and Israel's President Isaac Herzog talk during a meeting in the...
Israel’s Herzog tells Biden Israel’s democracy remains sound amid US concerns over judicial overhaul
Boss of the Toss Nevada Kids Foundation Charity Cornhole Tournament Preview
Sign-ups and sponsorships needed for the Nevada Kids Foundation’s 2nd annual charity cornhole tournament