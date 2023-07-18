Fernley family says alleged murderer burglarized their home after the killing

Sara Berry explains what happened in her home on Saturday, July 15.
Sara Berry explains what happened in her home on Saturday, July 15.(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:13 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says it was inside a home on Aspen Way in Fernley this past Saturday where 38-year-old Roger Borud allegedly killed his girlfriend before trying to set the home on fire to cover up the crime. The victim later was identified as Sephra Fitak.

All of that was something unbeknownst to 25 year Fernley resident Sara Berry who lives just a few blocks away on Summer St. Berry says their house was Borud’s next stop after the alleged killing.

“He ransacked my dad’s truck,” she explained. “He grabbed sodas, water, things he was going to use in a survival kit.”

Berry says the garage door was open at around 11 a.m. when she started hearing a lot of noise and got up to see what it was. That was when she first encountered Borud.

By all accounts Borud was clearly using drugs when he arrived, and his excuse for being there was fixing the water heater.

“He was high,” Berry emphasized. “He was shaking, stuttering, and he went from wanting to attack me to just fix this water heater.”

Berry says Borud shoved her into a bookcase and seemed to be in no hurry to leave their home.

After Borud eventually walked away, they called the sheriff’s office, and he was taken into custody. He is facing open murder, arson, home invasion, burglary, and other charges.

