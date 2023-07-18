Crash near Prater Way puts I-80 at a standstill

A view of the traffic backup on westbound I-80 after a crash Tuesday morning
A view of the traffic backup on westbound I-80 after a crash Tuesday morning(The Nevada Department of Transportation)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Tuesday morning crash on I-80 westbound has put traffic at a standstill, Nevada State Police says.

NSP says the standstill is likely being caused by a crash near Prater Way.

The crash happened at 7:52 a.m. and was reported as a property damage crash.

Police did not have any details as the publishing of this article about how many vehicles were involved or about any injuries.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation at Wells Ave. Motel 6.
UPDATE: Two people found dead at Motel 6 identified
Roger Lee Borud
Fernley woman allegedly killed, burned by boyfriend
Mark Forcum
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in northeast Reno homicide
Air Quality Alert Gra;phic.
Stage 1 Air Quality-Emergency for Reno-Sparks area
Mark Forcum
‘She was my best friend’ Tybo Ave murder suspect says of wife

Latest News

Crash claims the lives of 2 near Hawthorne
An RTC bus
RTC offering free rides to Star Spangled Sparks celebration
The rehabilitated Enterprise Road
RTC finishes work on Enterprise Road
Sparks to close roads for Fourth of July fireworks show