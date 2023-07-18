Crash near Prater Way puts I-80 at a standstill

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Tuesday morning crash on I-80 westbound has put traffic at a standstill, Nevada State Police says.

NSP says the standstill is likely being caused by a crash near Prater Way.

The crash happened at 7:52 a.m. and was reported as a property damage crash.

Police did not have any details as the publishing of this article about how many vehicles were involved or about any injuries.

