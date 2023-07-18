Carson City School District holds hiring event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City school district is gearing up for the next school year by holding a job fair Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The job fair is being held at the district office on 1402 West King Street in Carson City.

The District is looking to hire bus drivers, cooks/bakers, para-professionals (instructional assistants, classroom aides, ESL assistants, etc.) custodians, groundskeepers, distance education assistants, campus monitors, substitutes, teachers and more.

All of the positions are open immediately and include entry level, part-time and full-time.

Teacher assistants and bus drivers are a priority this year. Especially with the lingering bus driver shortage.

”We’ve made some adjustments to our bus routes over the last year,” said Dan Sadler, the Associate Superintendent of Human Resources. “We’re looking to fill six or seven bus driver positions to have a full route puts a little extra strain on our bus drivers when they have to double back route. “

A commercial driver license is required to be bus driver and the district will help you financially. All classified positions must be licensed through the Department of Education.

If you have a high school diploma you can qualify for an Emergency Substitute credentials. If you graduate from college with a passion to teach , but did not study education, there is opportunities for you as well.

“If you always thought you might want to become a teacher, and you have a college degree, but you didn’t go to school for education specifically, we have a program, the alternative routes to licensure that we work with iteach Nevada and can get those people in the classroom, pretty quickly as well,” added Sadler.

On site interviews will be happening, so dress professionally and bring extra copies of your resume.

For more information visit here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.