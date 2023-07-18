5 arrested in Elko drug raid

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - Five people were arrested Tuesday morning in Elko as part of a drug raid.

At around 5:00 a.m. on July 18, members from the Elko Combined SWAT Team, the Tri-County SWAT Team, and the Elko County Combined Crisis Negotiation Team executed search warrants at three residences in the Panaroma Trailer Park in the southside of Elko.

A search of the residences was conducted by the Nevada Division of Investigation, the Elko Police Department, the FBI and the DEA.

Their search resulted in the arrests of 24-year-old Antonio Villalobos for a probation violation, 28-year-old Alejandra Molina for possession of paraphernalia and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, 23-year-old Daniela Hernandez for possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, 39-year-old Rafael Ortega-Ramirez on a warrant as well as possession of a schedule 1 drug, and 25-year-old Moises Alvarado for possession of a schedule 1 drug.

The operation was conducted in furtherance of a month’s long investigation into drug trafficking in the Elko area. The warrants are a part of a larger investigation with more arrests expected, the Elko Police Department says.

