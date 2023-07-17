Western Toads descend on northern Nevada, NDOW says

NDOW Logo
NDOW Logo(Nevada Department of Wildlife)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:38 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Western Toads have made their way to the northern Nevada area.

Ashley Sanchez from the Nevada Department of Wildlife says the toads have been active in the last few weeks, making their way to water.

She says they are descending on the area due to the increase in available water in our area from a wet winter.

The toads are seeking a cool, wet place to relax, the department said.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation at Wells Ave. Motel 6.
UPDATE: Two people found dead at Motel 6 identified
Mark Forcum
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in northeast Reno homicide
Roger Lee Borud
Fernley woman allegedly killed, burned by boyfriend
Delphine Martin (right) talks with a friend on Monday in Sparks.
Daughter speaks out after losing father in Carson River kayak incident
Air Quality Alert Gra;phic.
Stage 1 Air Quality-Emergency for Reno-Sparks area

Latest News

Reno man killed in Elko crash
Elko County Sheriff's Office logo.
Man arrested near Elko after SWAT standoff
Daniel Meeks
Man arrested on drug, weapons charges Sunday
The Last Unicorn