Western Toads descend on northern Nevada, NDOW says

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Western Toads have made their way to the northern Nevada area.

Ashley Sanchez from the Nevada Department of Wildlife says the toads have been active in the last few weeks, making their way to water.

She says they are descending on the area due to the increase in available water in our area from a wet winter.

The toads are seeking a cool, wet place to relax, the department said.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.