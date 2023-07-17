WCHD rescinds Air Quality Emergency episode

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has rescinded its stage 1 air quality emergency episode.

The department issued the stage 1 emergency on July 13 as the air quality could have impacted sensitive groups like children, older adults, very active adults, and those with lung diseases.

The emergency has now been rescinded due to improved ground level ozone concentrations in our area.

There are no current air quality warnings or advisories in Washoe County at this time and good to moderate air quality is expected for the next couple of days, according to the department.

