WCHD rescinds Air Quality Emergency episode

Washoe County Health District logo
Washoe County Health District logo(Washoe County Health District)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:48 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has rescinded its stage 1 air quality emergency episode.

The department issued the stage 1 emergency on July 13 as the air quality could have impacted sensitive groups like children, older adults, very active adults, and those with lung diseases.

The emergency has now been rescinded due to improved ground level ozone concentrations in our area.

There are no current air quality warnings or advisories in Washoe County at this time and good to moderate air quality is expected for the next couple of days, according to the department.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation at Wells Ave. Motel 6.
UPDATE: Two people found dead at Motel 6 identified
Mark Forcum
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in northeast Reno homicide
Roger Lee Borud
Fernley woman allegedly killed, burned by boyfriend
Delphine Martin (right) talks with a friend on Monday in Sparks.
Daughter speaks out after losing father in Carson River kayak incident
Air Quality Alert Gra;phic.
Stage 1 Air Quality-Emergency for Reno-Sparks area

Latest News

Community Health Alliance hosting back to school vaccine clinics
Air Quality Alert Gra;phic.
Stage 1 Air Quality-Emergency for Reno-Sparks area
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve
Reno Mayor wants mental health awareness front and center
Seniors can be especially susceptible to issues related to high temperatures
Douglas County opening cooling centers during triple digit heat wave