SPCA of Northern Nevada waiving adoption fees for dogs through July

SPCA of Northern Nevada
SPCA of Northern Nevada(Ed Pearce)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The SPCA of Northern Nevada is waiving its adoption fees for dogs now through July 31.

The move is an attempt to help alleviate the capacity crisis in northern Nevada animal shelters.

“Our organization has so many wonderful dogs waiting to be adopted into loving homes. These homeless pets come from Washoe County Regional Animal Services and our rural rescue partners, as well as guardian surrenders. Now more than - ever as the shelter capacity crisis continues -  we urge the community to please adopt if they are able to do so” said Executive Director Jill Vacchina Dobbs.

The SPCA of Northern Nevada’s adoption center is located at 4950 Spectrum Blvd., and is open for adoptions weekdays from noon until 6:00 p.m. and weekends from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

