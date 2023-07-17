SPCA of Northern Nevada waiving adoption fees for dogs through July

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The SPCA of Northern Nevada is waiving its adoption fees for dogs now through July 31.

The move is an attempt to help alleviate the capacity crisis in northern Nevada animal shelters.

“Our organization has so many wonderful dogs waiting to be adopted into loving homes. These homeless pets come from Washoe County Regional Animal Services and our rural rescue partners, as well as guardian surrenders. Now more than - ever as the shelter capacity crisis continues - we urge the community to please adopt if they are able to do so” said Executive Director Jill Vacchina Dobbs.

The SPCA of Northern Nevada’s adoption center is located at 4950 Spectrum Blvd., and is open for adoptions weekdays from noon until 6:00 p.m. and weekends from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.