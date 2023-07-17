Several people displaced by vacant home fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire at a vacant home on Kohlepp Avenue and Plumas Street. Officials say it was first reported as a vegetation fire just before midnight. On the way to the scene, that call was upgraded to a structure fire, with crews hearing about a person possibly being trapped inside.

When firefighters arrived, they found the vacant home on fire, threatening nearby houses. They also say they found a person running in and out of the house, and got them to safety. Crews quickly put it out, containing that fire to the initial building. The structure is a total loss. No one was hurt in the fire.

The house nearby was damaged by the fire, displacing at least three people.

Reno Police are questioning a person in connection with the fire, and we’re told they are working with RFD fire investigators. We’ve reached out for more information, and will keep you updated as we learn more.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

