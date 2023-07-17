Replica ‘Jurassic Park’ jeep on display at National Automobile Museum

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Welcome to Jurassic Park! The iconic jeep seen in the pre-historic theme park movies is in Reno at the National Automobile Museum (NAM).

But first it made a pit stop to the KOLO 8 News Now studio. Phil MacDougall, executive director and president of NAM, brought the movie replica to Morning Break. And our photographer, Stone Seuss, took one for the team playing the role of “Stone Age - the friendly neighborhood t-rex.”

This jeep is just one of several movie cars you can see at NAM. Monday and Tuesday, July 17-18 you can get $5 of your NAM tickets by using the code word “Jurassic” at check out (in-person sales only). Tuesday, July 18 at 10am, there will also be opportunities for kids to take pictures inside the jeep as well as enjoy some other dinosaur-themed activity.

Learn more about what the National Automobile Museum has to offer online, on Facebook and on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.