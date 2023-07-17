Reno man killed in Elko crash

(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:09 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man was killed in a crash in Elko.

The Elko Police Department says that on July 5 at around 7:30 p.m., they and EMS Personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Mountain City Highway and Argent Avenue for a report of a traffic accident involving two vehicles.

Police determined that a Honda Civic driven by 25-year-old Colton Smiley of Reno was traveling on Argent Avenue before failing to stop for the stop sign.

The Civic entered the intersection of Argent Avenue and Mountain City Highway before being struck on the driver’s side by a Toyota Tacoma.

Smiley was unresponsive and was taken from the scene to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Drug and or alcohol were not found to be a factor.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation at Wells Ave. Motel 6.
UPDATE: Two people found dead at Motel 6 identified
Mark Forcum
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in northeast Reno homicide
Roger Lee Borud
Fernley woman allegedly killed, burned by boyfriend
Delphine Martin (right) talks with a friend on Monday in Sparks.
Daughter speaks out after losing father in Carson River kayak incident
Air Quality Alert Gra;phic.
Stage 1 Air Quality-Emergency for Reno-Sparks area

Latest News

Elko County Sheriff's Office logo.
Man arrested near Elko after SWAT standoff
NDOW Logo
Western Toads descend on northern Nevada, NDOW says
Daniel Meeks
Man arrested on drug, weapons charges Sunday
The Last Unicorn