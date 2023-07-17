Reno man killed in Elko crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man was killed in a crash in Elko.

The Elko Police Department says that on July 5 at around 7:30 p.m., they and EMS Personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Mountain City Highway and Argent Avenue for a report of a traffic accident involving two vehicles.

Police determined that a Honda Civic driven by 25-year-old Colton Smiley of Reno was traveling on Argent Avenue before failing to stop for the stop sign.

The Civic entered the intersection of Argent Avenue and Mountain City Highway before being struck on the driver’s side by a Toyota Tacoma.

Smiley was unresponsive and was taken from the scene to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Drug and or alcohol were not found to be a factor.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.