Reno-based equine therapy non-profit gets ready for 3rd annual benefit concert

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:10 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - LEAD with Horses is a non-profit equine therapy and education program for kids, teens and young adults (ages 5-24) with a variety of challenges.

Jeane Spada-Allgood, executive director and founder, and Lyndsay Lamberts, president, stopped by Morning Break to share the work they do within their non-profit and how the community can help make sure the therapy services remain at little-to-no-cost for the clients.

They’re hosting their 3rd annual benefit concert and auction on July 29. It is a wonderful local event raising money to support the organization and continue to drive their mission in helping Northern Nevada’s youth. Tickets must be purchased by the end of day, Monday, July 17. However, the online auction is live now and is open to everyone regardless of their attendance at the event.

Click here to learn more about the non-profit. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

