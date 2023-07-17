National Ice Cream Day just in time for triple digit heat

NORTHERN NEV. (KOLO) -This year July 16 is National Ice Cream Day and is just in time for this weekend’s triple digit heat.

National Ice Cream Day was created by former President Ronald Reagan.

In 1984, he signed a proclamation that declared July to be National Ice Cream Month. Makes sense with the kind of weather that comes with it.

The proclamation, which is number 5219, says that ice cream is:

“A nutritious and wholesome food, enjoyed by over 90 percent of the people in the United States.”

The third Sunday of July, which this year falls on July 16, is National Ice Cream Day.

The truth is many people love ice cream and this heat and holiday go perfectly together.

One of the owners of Paleteria Del Angel, Efren Valdez, says:

“Today is National Ice Cream Day, its a great day to come and try our ice cream, everything is made from scratch! It really has been hot yesterday and today and so this is a nice way to refresh yourselves with some ice cream.”

Some flavors can be more refreshing than others in this crazy heat. The Art of Gelato employee, Diane Monette, says,

“[Today] it’s been the sea salt caramel today and also the sorbets which the mango has really been a big hit and the lemon because the lemon is super refreshing.”

