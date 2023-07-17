Man arrested near Elko after SWAT standoff

Elko County Sheriff's Office logo.
Elko County Sheriff's Office logo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:53 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was taken into custody Monday afternoon after a standoff with a SWAT team near Elko.

The Elko combined SWAT team responded to the Ryndon area to assist with a man refusing to turn over his child based on a temporary protection order.

The man, who was not initially identified, holed up in the residence and would not respond to law enforcement attempts to come to a peaceful resolution. Police say there was no threat to residents during the standoff.

At the conclusion of the standoff, the male suspect was taken into the custody and the child was recovered safely. No one was injured during the arrest.

