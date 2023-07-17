Man arrested on drug, weapons charges Sunday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was arrested in Sun Valley on Sunday on drug and weapons charges as well as other offenses.

On July 16, a Washoe County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputy encountered a truck near the 5000 block of Sun Valley Boulevard that was displaying a license plate that had been stolen off another car two days ago.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and discovered the driver, 36-year-old Daniel Meeks, was wanted by Parole and Probation.

Meeks was found to be in possession of narcotics, burglary tools and brass knuckles, and was arrested on charges of possession of stolen property as well.

