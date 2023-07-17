Help send a scout to camp during the 9th annual car show in Gardnerville

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since 2014, Al and Vicki Jewell have been helping send local boy scouts to camp, as well as making sure they get the right size uniforms when they inevitably grow out of them between the ages of 8 and 18.

They started the “Send a Scout to Camp Car Show” fundraiser at the suggestion of their grandson who quickly learned that car washes weren’t helping them raise as much money as they needed. That first year, they had 60 cars come out to Fuji Park, Carson City. Last year, that number had grown to 191 vehicles all ranging in years from 1900s to the modern-era.

This year’s event takes place at Lampe Park in Gardnerville Saturday, July 22 starting at 10 a.m. There will also be music, vendors, a live auction, food trucks and 50/50 raffle.

You can register your car to participate in the show through the start of the event. To do so and to learn more about the 9th Annual Send a Scout to Camp Car Show, click here.

