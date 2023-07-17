Fewer mule deer tags issued in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Back in 2020 the Baccarat Fire came through an area just east of the Peterson Mountain Range near Red Rock Road. The fire took with it vital mule deer habitat.

With re-seeding efforts in the fall of 2020, and the help of a wet winter, the area seems to have grown back marvelously.

“Here you can see we have some bitter brush, in the background here you have some sage,” says Jon Ewanyk a game biologist with Nevada Department of Wildlife. Ewanyk shows us what the mule deer habitat should look like.

The problem is an area traditionally used to feed the mule deer is three miles away right in Baccarat Fire burn scar.

At the site it is tough for us to find any sagebrush or bitter brush for the mule deer to eat.

“We would call this marginal habitat,” says Katie Andrle, Nevada Department of Wildlife Habitat Division Supervisor. “We do have some a scrub component here. But in general in the understory you can see… it is primarily invaded with cheatgrass. and other weeds that are essentially out competing our desirable native vegetation.”

Vegetation the mule deer need to fatten up and survive the winter.

With the drought last year, conditions were dire, and the underweight mule deer headed into what would be an historic winter. Many did not survive. And while there is plenty of green in traditional feeding areas, that green may not be what the mule deer need to survive.

We found only two sage brush in this area, which underscores the fact Nevada is losing its sagebrush habitat at an alarming rate. Mostly due to fire which is fueled by drought conditions.

On the brighter side, NDOW which works ahead of each hunting season says, this past historic winter and wet spring may have provided enough food for the mule deer right now and into fall to be healthier as they head into another cold season.

“Better body condition and hopefully have more fawns so we can rebound that population,” says Jon Ewanyk, NDOW Game Biologist.

Even though NDOW issued 29% fewer mule deer tags in 2023 they do say small game hunting is abundant. Quail and chukar populations have increased in central and northwestern Nevada.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.