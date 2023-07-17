Computer virus affecting Placer County residents

PLACER COUNTY, California (KOLO) - The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a computer virus scam going around the area.

The PCSO says they have received three separate complaints in recent weeks, and that the perpetrators of the scam have made more than $100,000 from the scams.

One victim told police her computer froze and left her with a message purporting to be from Microsoft urging her to call a specific number. Believing it to be a legitimate number, she called and soon found herself on the phone with “Nick”, who said he was from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

“Nick” told the victim she was required to pay him $20,000 in cash, eventually pressuring her into withdrawing an additional $40,000 despite already haven withdrawn $20,000.

Finally, the victim was required to hand over the cash over to a representative at the Raley’s on Lincoln Way in Auburn.

The victim continues to receive calls from the suspect demanding more money. Now, the PCSO is sharing what they say are essential preventative measures to avoid becoming such a victim:

Listen to your intuition and if something feels off, it more than likely is.

Never give out any personal information.

Do your own research to find contact information for the company that is claiming payment from you.

Be on guard. Scams will never go away; there is a new, clever scam being devised every day.

Consult people you trust.

