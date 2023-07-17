Community Health Alliance hosting back to school vaccine clinics

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Community Health Alliance, in partnership with the Washoe County School District, is hosting a series of back to school vaccine clinics through July and early August.

Vaccines for Tdap, MCV4, HPV, Hepatitis A, and others will be given out at various area high schools.

The locations and times of the clinics are as follows:

July 17 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Wooster High School

July 19 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Reed High School

July 25 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Reno High School

July 27 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Damonte Ranch High School

July 31 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at McQueen High School

Aug. 2 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at North Valleys High School

Kids entering the 7th through 12th grades in any Nevada school must be vaccinated against meningitis. Students 10 years or older must have at least one dose of the meningitis vaccine. Those who are 16 must have a second dose of the vaccine.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred.

You are asked to bring an ID, vaccine records if you are new to Nevada, and your insurance card if applicable. Click here to book an appointment. A parent or legal guardian must be present during the appointment.

