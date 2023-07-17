2 uninjured after plane crashes in Nye County

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people are uninjured after a small plane crashed in Nye County Monday morning.

The single engine private aircraft crashed at Simkins Road and State Route 160.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office had State Route 160 from Fehrs Way to Simkins Road closed as of the publishing of this article.

Investigators with the FAA are enroute.

