2 uninjured after plane crashes in Nye County

The plane crashed Monday morning in Nye County
The plane crashed Monday morning in Nye County(The Nye County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:43 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people are uninjured after a small plane crashed in Nye County Monday morning.

The single engine private aircraft crashed at Simkins Road and State Route 160.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office had State Route 160 from Fehrs Way to Simkins Road closed as of the publishing of this article.

Investigators with the FAA are enroute.

This is a developing story, and KOLO 8 News Now will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation at Wells Ave. Motel 6.
UPDATE: Two people found dead at Motel 6 identified
Mark Forcum
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in northeast Reno homicide
Roger Lee Borud
Fernley woman allegedly killed, burned by boyfriend
Delphine Martin (right) talks with a friend on Monday in Sparks.
Daughter speaks out after losing father in Carson River kayak incident
Air Quality Alert Gra;phic.
Stage 1 Air Quality-Emergency for Reno-Sparks area

Latest News

Esteinou booked on arson charges in connection with fire on Plumas and Kohlepp.
Woman facing charges in vacant home fire
Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather
Sunday PM Weather
Sunday PM Weather
Steph Curry wins 2023 American Century Championship