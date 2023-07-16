Fernley woman allegedly killed, burned by boyfriend

Roger Lee Borud
Roger Lee Borud(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:46 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -Crews responding to a home fire found the body of a dead woman Saturday morning in Fernley.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38-year-old Roger Lee Borud, the woman’s boyfriend, on charges of open murder, first degree arson, burglary, home invasion and probation violation on Sunday.

The structure fire at 320 Aspen Way, a few blocks west of Fernley City Hall, was reported at about 11:08 a.m. on Saturday.

It was in the bedroom of the home and crews put it out. That’s when they found Sephra Fitak’s body.

Investigators determined that Fitak’s death was a homicide and the fire was set to conceal the crime.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-463-6620 or email detective@lyon-county.org. To remain anonymous, call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com.

Refer to case 23LY03074.

