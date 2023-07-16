2-acre brushfire put out in Palomino Valley

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue released these photos of a wildfire in Palomino Valley.
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue released these photos of a wildfire in Palomino Valley.(Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:06 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Bureau of Land Management and Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue crews put out a 2-acre wildfire in Palomino Valley on Sunday at about midday.

There was no damage to structures and there were no injuries, TMFR reported.

Dry and hot conditions have increased the risk of wildfires,. TMFR said. It asked people to avoid outdoor activities that can start fires.

People creating outside should have water or small hand tools to put out any fires they start.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

