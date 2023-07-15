Two suspects arrested in Minden casino robbery

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects Friday in the robbery of a Minden casino.

One of the suspects allegedly shot a deputy’s patrol vehicle.

Both Andrew Toomey, 43, of Carson City and Chase Henderson, 33, of Minden were arrested on a charge of robbery with a deadly weapon, the sheriff’s office said. Henderson is also charged with attempted homicide on a peace officer and battery on a peace officer.

The sheriff’s office alleges the pair robbed the COD Casino in Minden at 4:57 a.m. on Friday.

A deputy found the suspect vehicle in a nearby neighborhood and as he approached one of the suspects shot at him, hitting his patrol vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. The suspects ran away.

Deputies began searching nearby neighborhoods and found Toomey in the yard of a home on County Road, then found Henderson hiding under plywood in a hard on County Road.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.