Two suspects arrested in Minden casino robbery

Andrew Toomey, left, and Chase Henderson
Andrew Toomey, left, and Chase Henderson(Douglas County sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:48 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects Friday in the robbery of a Minden casino.

One of the suspects allegedly shot a deputy’s patrol vehicle.

Both Andrew Toomey, 43, of Carson City and Chase Henderson, 33, of Minden were arrested on a charge of robbery with a deadly weapon, the sheriff’s office said. Henderson is also charged with attempted homicide on a peace officer and battery on a peace officer.

The sheriff’s office alleges the pair robbed the COD Casino in Minden at 4:57 a.m. on Friday.

A deputy found the suspect vehicle in a nearby neighborhood and as he approached one of the suspects shot at him, hitting his patrol vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. The suspects ran away.

Deputies began searching nearby neighborhoods and found Toomey in the yard of a home on County Road, then found Henderson hiding under plywood in a hard on County Road.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
GOBK2CA Nevada license plate recall
Police investigation at Wells Ave. Motel 6.
UPDATE: Two people found dead at Motel 6 identified
James Martin, left, and Robert White.
Missing Carson River kayaker found in Brunswick Canyon identified
This is an Alert Wildfire image of a fire in Dog Valley.
Peavine Peak Fire in Dog Valley 100% contained at 8 acres
Mark Forcum
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in northeast Reno homicide

Latest News

Full Circle of Life Horse Shelter in Red Rock
Motorcycle cop competition
Motorcycle cops & civilian riders compete in Carson City
Jerleen Bryant ;and Libby.
Nevada Humane Society hires new CEO
Horse at Rockin KT Equine Redemption
Full Circle of Life Horse Shelter in Red Rock