There have been 175 sports-betting violations since 2018, 17 active investigations, NCAA head says

- Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020. The NCAA...
- Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020. The NCAA has changed its reinstatement process for athletes involved in sports wagering. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By MARK ANDERSON AP Sports Writer
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:59 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NCAA has found 175 infractions of its sports-betting policy since 2018 and there are 17 active investigations, according to a letter from the sports organization’s president that was obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press.

NCAA President Charlie Baker included the numbers in a letter sent this week in response to a query from Rep. Dina Titus, a Democrat from Nevada whose district includes the Strip in Las Vegas.

The NCAA does not release details of active investigations and Baker’s letter does not list any schools or athletes. The NCAA told the AP in an email that less than 0.25% of its approximately 13,000 sporting events “are flagged for suspicious betting patterns, and a much smaller percentage have specific, actionable information.”

The NCAA pays a company to look for and flag potential betting policy infractions; many college conferences do the same thing.

In Baker’s letter to Titus, he said athletes, coaches and administrators committed violations ranging from $5 wagers to “providing inside information” and that the active investigations have a similar span in severity.

There have been some notable cases that went public. Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon was fired in May because of suspicious betting activity involving his team, and Iowa and Iowa State announced a combined 41 athletes were suspected to have broken betting rules.

Legal betting has blossomed across the United States over the past five years, raising the likelihood of a college sports gambling scandal. NCAA rules against gambling by athletes remain strict, though they were recently adjusted to recognize “mitigating factors” when it comes to penalizing “young people who have made mistakes.”

Baker outlined several steps the NCAA is taking to ensure integrity of its events, and the organization provided the AP with much of the same information. The NCAA is emphasizing educating athletic departments about the risks involved and Baker said the safety and mental health of the organization’s more than 500,000 student-athletes were paramount.

“I appreciate Congress’ increased attention to the topic of sports betting,” Baker wrote. “I agree with you that in addition to the opportunities it creates, sports betting brings risk that could undermine the integrity of competition.”

Titus, in a statement to AP, thanked Baker for the information he provided. She said she also wrote letters to the major professional sports leagues.

“This kind of transparency is crucial for the integrity of the game and success of legal sports betting,” Titus said. “Now that we have answers from the NCAA, I need to hear from professional sports leagues about their efforts to protect players and the public from illegal activities.”

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation at Wells Ave. Motel 6.
UPDATE: Two people found dead at Motel 6 identified
James Martin, left, and Robert White.
Missing Carson River kayaker found in Brunswick Canyon identified
This is an Alert Wildfire image of a fire in Dog Valley.
Peavine Peak Fire in Dog Valley 100% contained at 8 acres
Mark Forcum
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in northeast Reno homicide
Eric Abril
Suspect in Roseville murder, wounding of CHP officer escapes

Latest News

San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski during a baseball game against the San Diego Padresin...
Giants vs. Pirates: Odds, spread, over/under - July 15
San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski during a baseball game against the San Diego Padresin...
Giants vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada during a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in...
Giants Odds to Win 2023 World Series, Division, Make Playoffs
New York Mets' Kodai Senga plays during a baseball game, Friday, June 23, 2023, in...
Mets vs. Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 15
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney delivers a pitch in the fifth inning of a baseball...
Rangers vs. Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 15