Stephen Curry makes hole-in-one at American Century celebrity golf tournament

Golden State Warriors NBA basketball player Stephen Curry walks up the second fairway during...
Golden State Warriors NBA basketball player Stephen Curry walks up the second fairway during the first round of the American Century Championship golf tournament at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., Friday, July 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Lance Iversen)(Lance Iversen | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:20 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Stephen Curry, from way downtown!

The Golden State Warriors star Curry made a hole-in-one Saturday at a celebrity golf tournament, draining his tee shot on the 152-yard par-3 seventh hole at Edgewood Tahoe.

Fans roared as Curry hit the shot, ripped off his hat, held a finger in the air and sprinted to the hole, smacking the flag like a runner crossing the finish line.

“That was my second one ever,” Curry told an NBC/Peacock TV reporter, still panting from his celebration. “I’m locked in right now but to do it on this hole is unbelievable, wow ... I’ll be out of breath for the rest of the day, for good reason though.”

Curry was tied for first Saturday through 12 holes in the second round of the American Century Championship, which is packed with a star-studded field including the NHL’s Joe Pavelski and Alex Killorn, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, former NFL quarterback Tony Romo (the defending champion) and former NBA star and sports commentator Charles Barkley.

The 54-hole tournament uses a form of the modified Stableford scoring system that awards a point for par, three for birdie and six for eagle and deducts two points for double bogey or worse.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation at Wells Ave. Motel 6.
UPDATE: Two people found dead at Motel 6 identified
James Martin, left, and Robert White.
Missing Carson River kayaker found in Brunswick Canyon identified
This is an Alert Wildfire image of a fire in Dog Valley.
Peavine Peak Fire in Dog Valley 100% contained at 8 acres
Mark Forcum
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in northeast Reno homicide
Eric Abril
Suspect in Roseville murder, wounding of CHP officer escapes

Latest News

First-time invitees, veterans speak on experience at American Century Championship
- Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020. The NCAA...
There have been 175 sports-betting violations since 2018, 17 active investigations, NCAA head says
Stephen Curry high-fives fans during the first round of the American Century Championship golf...
Stephen Curry leads the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament
Will Charles Barkley have a top-70 finish?