Motorcycle cops & civilian riders compete in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Friday was practice day at Carson City’s Annual Police Motorcycle Training and Competition. More than 50 officers from agencies from around the state and California were learning the complicated course.

“These patterns in particular have some really tight turns,” explaind Carson Deputy Jessica Dickey, a veteran of the compettition and ‚incidentally Carson’s first

female motor officer. “So it’ s really good way to learn how to manuever in the street. “

And that illustrates the dual purpose to all of this. The event is competition, but the skills being sharpened here have a serious real life application on the job. Some, like safe braking, may not be immediately evident. “Knowing how to stop well with both your front and back brake could save your life if someone pulls out in front of you.” :It makes you that much better if a rider and a safe rider out there as well,” adds Sgt. Matt Smith.

It’s the 20th year for this event and, for the first time, the officers will be joined by retired military and National Guard riders as well as civilians who sign up and pay a fee.

Competition gets underway Saturday. Events include running the course as slow and as fast as one can, but the most popular one with spectators is called “The Last Man Standing.” The winner is the rider who can stay upright longest without his or her feet touching the ground.

“The challenge is if you put your foot down or knock over a pylon on the course, or the obstacles in the middle, you then become part of the obstacle,” says Dickey.. “You don’t come out of the course if you put a foot down or knock down an obstacle. you become part of the challenge.”

Admission is free.

ed pearce kolo 8 news now

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.