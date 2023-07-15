Additional cooling areas opened for this weekend’s triple-digit heat

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County and the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority are opening additional public cooling areas during this weekend’s expected triple-digit temperatures.

Reno-Sparks Convention Center, Hall 2

4590 S. Virginia Street, Reno

Open noon to 8 p.m.

Enter from the north side near the Atlantis and follow the signs. Complimentary wi-fi and water are available.

Washoe County Senior Center, Reno

1155 E. 9th Street, Reno

Open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. with usual staffing and services

Cares Campus

1810 Threlkel Street, Reno

Day services available 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Food tent is open with access to water. Pets that are current on their vaccinations are welcome.

Washoe County Library System

Comfortable seating and complimentary wi-fi available

Branches open Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Incline Village, 845 Alder Ave., Incline Village

North Valleys, 1075 North Hills Blvd., Ste 340, Reno

Northwest Reno, 2325 Robb Drive, Reno

Sierra View, 4001 S. Virginia Street (inside Reno Town Mall), Reno

Sparks, 1125 12th St., Sparks

South Valleys (5 p.m.), 15650-A Wedge Parkway, Reno

Branches open Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Downtown Reno, 301 S. Center St., Reno

Spanish Springs, 7100-A Pyramid Highway, Sparks

South Valleys, 15650-A Wedge Parkway, Reno

Northwest Reno (4 p.m.), 2325 Robb Drive, Reno

Sparks (4 p.m.), 1125 12th St., Sparks

