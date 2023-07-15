Additional cooling areas opened for this weekend’s triple-digit heat
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County and the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority are opening additional public cooling areas during this weekend’s expected triple-digit temperatures.
Reno-Sparks Convention Center, Hall 2
4590 S. Virginia Street, Reno
Open noon to 8 p.m.
Enter from the north side near the Atlantis and follow the signs. Complimentary wi-fi and water are available.
Washoe County Senior Center, Reno
1155 E. 9th Street, Reno
Open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. with usual staffing and services
Cares Campus
1810 Threlkel Street, Reno
Day services available 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Food tent is open with access to water. Pets that are current on their vaccinations are welcome.
Washoe County Library System
Comfortable seating and complimentary wi-fi available
Branches open Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Incline Village, 845 Alder Ave., Incline Village
North Valleys, 1075 North Hills Blvd., Ste 340, Reno
Northwest Reno, 2325 Robb Drive, Reno
Sierra View, 4001 S. Virginia Street (inside Reno Town Mall), Reno
Sparks, 1125 12th St., Sparks
South Valleys (5 p.m.), 15650-A Wedge Parkway, Reno
Branches open Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Downtown Reno, 301 S. Center St., Reno
Spanish Springs, 7100-A Pyramid Highway, Sparks
South Valleys, 15650-A Wedge Parkway, Reno
Northwest Reno (4 p.m.), 2325 Robb Drive, Reno
Sparks (4 p.m.), 1125 12th St., Sparks
