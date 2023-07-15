55th Annual Reno Basque Festival

Basque Festival wood chopping
Basque Festival wood chopping(Emily Benito)
By Emily Benito
Published: Jul. 15, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Zazpiak Bat Basque Club hosted the 55t Annual Reno Basque Festival which was filed with fun events, and good eats!

The President of the Reno Zazpiak Bat Basque Club, Tony Laca, says,

“We’ve been a pillar to the community. It’s just been an amazing experience. Non-Basque and Basques coming together for some good whole some Basque food. And entertainment”

Members of the club, and the Basque community in general, shared why it is so important to keep these traditions alive.

The vice President of the Zazpiak Bat Basque Club, Allison Marvel, says:

“Bringing the Basque culture to the United States was a huge part of being able to immigrate here and to be able to curate it and continue with it. Like my grandpa, when he came over, he wanted to instill it in all of his children and pass it on to his grandchildren. Because if it stops through the children, it’ll stop all together.”

Most importantly, being in a community with others who want to share in the same culture and build those friendships.

“Being a part of this community is huge because, community is everything no matter which community it is. So, you’re able to be here, be with friends and really celebrate your culture whether you are Basque or not. So, we accept all people, we really love people knowing about us,” says Marvel.

