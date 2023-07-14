UnchARTed Waters Workshop offers free artistic opportunities to people with disabilities

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UnchARTed Waters is a group art project workshop for all ages with developmental disabilities. Participants will also have a finished art project, as well as, have one to complete to take home. The completed group project will be on display for the remainder of the month.

Heather Smith and Robin Heywood are the event’s co-creators. They stopped by Morning Break to share their passion for helping people tap into their artistic side.

Everyone taking part must be accompanied by an adult or guardian unless adult is living independently. Space is limited and attendees must register by clicking here.

UnchARTed Waters is now under the Sierra Arts Foundation so future events and opportunities can become available.

