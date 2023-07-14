Two Reno-Sparks businesses make it onto Yelp’s Top 100 Best Ice Cream Shops in the country

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Yelp just released their list of Top 100 Ice Cream Shops for 2023 and two Reno/Sparks shops made the list! Antojitos Colibri #18 (880 S Wells Ave Reno) and Paleteria Del Angel #39 (1353 Baring Blvd Sparks), are Hispanic-owned and operated businesses that not only have brick-and-mortar store fronts, but they’re also mobile.

Antojitos Colibri has a food truck that can be found at Food Truck Friday, Feed the Camel and Dragon Lights. Both, Antojitos Colibri and Paleteria Del Angel cater events from corporate parties to weddings to quinceañeras.

Sunday, July 16 is also National Ice Cream Day.

