Two Reno-Sparks businesses make it onto Yelp’s Top 100 Best Ice Cream Shops in the country

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:31 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Yelp just released their list of Top 100 Ice Cream Shops for 2023 and two Reno/Sparks shops made the list! Antojitos Colibri #18 (880 S Wells Ave Reno) and Paleteria Del Angel #39 (1353 Baring Blvd Sparks), are Hispanic-owned and operated businesses that not only have brick-and-mortar store fronts, but they’re also mobile.

Antojitos Colibri has a food truck that can be found at Food Truck Friday, Feed the Camel and Dragon Lights. Both, Antojitos Colibri and Paleteria Del Angel cater events from corporate parties to weddings to quinceañeras.

Sunday, July 16 is also National Ice Cream Day.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
GOBK2CA Nevada license plate recall
Police investigation at Wells Ave. Motel 6.
UPDATE: Two people found dead at Motel 6 identified
James Martin, left, and Robert White.
Missing Carson River kayaker found in Brunswick Canyon identified
This is an Alert Wildfire image of a fire in Dog Valley.
Peavine Peak Fire in Dog Valley 100% contained at 8 acres
Mark Forcum
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in northeast Reno homicide

Latest News

Cecelia Merrell, Nevada Miss Amazing 2023
Cecelia Merrell crowned Nevada Miss Amazing 2023, competes nationally later this month
Bollywood Night Extravaganza
First ever Bollywood event comes to Artown, fundraiser for National Alliance on Mental Illness
UnchARTed Waters
UnchARTed Waters Workshop offers free artistic opportunities to people with disabilities
Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather