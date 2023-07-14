“She was my best friend.” Tybo Ave. murder suspect

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A neighbor reported hearing noise across the street from a home on Tybo Avenue in northeast Reno at around 1:30 Sunday morning. Looking out his window he saw a man he recognized as Mark Robert Forcum drag someone out of a vehicle leaving them at the front door then speeding off.

A short time later Reno ‚police got a call saying Forcum had shot his wife. They began looking for him and early Tuesday evening found him near downtown Sparks, a passenger in another vehicle.

According to doccuments we’ve obtained, Forcum told inestigators he and his 30 year old wife, Ashley, had been sitting in his SUV in the driveway of the home arguing about getting back together. He said he had put a borrowed handgun on the dashboard, she reached for it and in their struggle, it fired, the bullet striking her in the head.

He claimed he would never shoot her on purpose, describing her as ‘his best friend.” However, police apparently have an audio recording of Forcum, talking with someone else, saying he shot her because he was angry with her. She had filed for a temporary restraining order in May, claiming he had pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her. She later withdrew the request.

He is facing charges of open murder and child abuse or neglect. The pair shared two small children.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.