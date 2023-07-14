“She was my best friend.” Tybo Ave. murder suspect

Mark Forcum
Mark Forcum(Reno Police Department)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:32 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A neighbor reported hearing noise across the street from a home on Tybo Avenue in northeast Reno at around 1:30 Sunday morning. Looking out his window he saw a man he recognized as Mark Robert Forcum drag someone out of a vehicle leaving them at the front door then speeding off.

A short time later Reno ‚police got a call saying Forcum had shot his wife. They began looking for him and early Tuesday evening found him near downtown Sparks, a passenger in another vehicle.

According to doccuments we’ve obtained, Forcum told inestigators he and his 30 year old wife, Ashley, had been sitting in his SUV in the driveway of the home arguing about getting back together. He said he had put a borrowed handgun on the dashboard, she reached for it and in their struggle, it fired, the bullet striking her in the head.

He claimed he would never shoot her on purpose, describing her as ‘his best friend.” However, police apparently have an audio recording of Forcum, talking with someone else, saying he shot her because he was angry with her. She had filed for a temporary restraining order in May, claiming he had pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her. She later withdrew the request.

He is facing charges of open murder and child abuse or neglect. The pair shared two small children.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
GOBK2CA Nevada license plate recall
James Martin, left, and Robert White.
Missing Carson River kayaker found in Brunswick Canyon identified
Police investigation at Wells Ave. Motel 6.
UPDATE: Two people found dead at Motel 6 identified
This is an Alert Wildfire image of a fire in Dog Valley.
Peavine Peak Fire in Dog Valley 100% contained at 8 acres
Mark Forcum
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in northeast Reno homicide

Latest News

Coeur D'Alene Art Auction
Reno Mayor wants mental health awareness front and center
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Parts of South Carolina under Air Quality Alert due to wildfires in Canada
Stage 1 Air Quality-Emergency for Reno-Sparks area