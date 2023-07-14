Reno man gets 11 to 28 years in prison for machete attack on neighbor

Kenneth Pinney
Kenneth Pinney(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man will serve 11 to 28 years in prison for a machete attack on his neighbor, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

A Washoe District Court jury found Kenneth Pinney, 51, guilty of home invasion with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon and burglary with a deadly weapon.

Pinney and his neighbor were having disputes. One issue was that Pinney brought the neighbor’s cat into his apartment and fed it dog food, the district attorney’s office said.

The neighbor confronted Pinney about that in March 2022. Pinney followed the neighbor into his apartment while yelling, the district attorney’s office said. Pinney then went to his own apartment and came back with a machete, broke down the door and slashed him with the machete, the district attorney’s office said.

Police found the neighbor had injuries to his hands, arms and torso.

Deputy District Attorney Richard Haas at sentencing noted the violence of the crime, including knocking down the door and returning to the victim’s apartment several times.

Judge Kathleen Sigurdson imposed sentence.

