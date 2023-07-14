Nevada Humane Society hires new CEO

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Humane Society said Friday that interim CEO Jerleen Bryant is now its permanent CEO.

The NHS named Bryant interim CEO in May following the resignation of Greg Hall. NHS said it did a nationwide search to fill the job.

“Our search uncovered time and time again that Bryant is not only an exceptional professional, but the ideal CEO for Nevada Humane Society at this time,” Ray Gonzalez, president of the NHS board, said in a statement. “It has become clear that her steady hand on the wheel has already brought about operational shifts that improve outcomes for this organization and its partners. We look forward to the results her expertise will drive for Nevada Humane Society in the coming weeks, months and years.”

Bryant most recently was executive director of the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation that helps dogs and cats in Maui. From 2014 to 2019 she was CEO of the Maui Humane Society, where she supervised more than 65 full-time employees and 350 active volunteers. She is credited with improving staff retention by 100 percent at the Maui Humane Society and with increasing revenues.

More information: www.nevadahumanesociety.org.

