Lyon County SO looking for missing Yerington man

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) -Lyon County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the disappearance of Yerington resident Sir Charles Robert Lester.

Lester, 56, was last seen in Yerington on June 20. There is no vehicle associated with him, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office released photographs of Lester and of Emory Garry of Las Vegas. The sheriff’s office described Garry as a person of interest who Lester may try to contact or whom he may be with.

Anyone with information about Lester is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 775-463-6620 or email detective@lyon-county.org or call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.