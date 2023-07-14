Full Circle of Life Horse Shelter in Red Rock

Horse at Rockin KT Equine Redemption
Horse at Rockin KT Equine Redemption(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:31 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The founder takes us for a tour of her facility in Red Rock just north of Reno. We stop at a large fenced area where a single horse grazes. She looks a little worse for the wear and tear.

“We take them no matter what,” says Katie Gorham, founder of the Rockin KT Equine Redemption.

The mare is a case in point.

She arrived here more than a week ago. Underweight and shedding badly, the owners surrendered her over to Rockin KT Equine Redemption.

Gorham says she will give the horse a little more time and then work with her to realize the mare’s potential.

“We just give them the time they need,” says Gorham. “We rehab them get them going and find them homes.”

Gorham started Rockin KT Equine Redemption four years ago.

She wanted to create a safe place for horses to stay until they can find that new home or if they are at the end of life, according to the facility’s veterinarian. They can spend it here.

This is why the facility is known as a Full Circle of Life Horse Shelter.

“We don’t say no to any horse we take them in,” says Gorham. “And if we have to say goodbye to them tomorrow; we just want them to be, to have a safe landing spot no matter what.”

Of the more than 350 horses she has taken in very few have had to call this place their last stop.

The rest, Gorham says she tries to match the horse with a new owner.

“I just try to make the home and the horse happy with what they can do,” she says.

The facility stays open with private donations, adoptions, and grants.

Last year Horse Plus Humane Society awarded the facility money so they could build an automatic water system for the horses.

Gorham says she wants local horse owners to use their facility as a resource as well. If the owner runs into problems with their horse or issues they are unfamiliar with, there’s nothing wrong with spreading a little horse sense.

http://www.rockinktequine.com

