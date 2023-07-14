First ever Bollywood event comes to Artown, fundraiser for National Alliance on Mental Illness

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:39 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Experience the magic of Bollywood during two Bollywood Night Extravaganzas!

Chhavi Bhalla, the event producer, PiperJayne Shier from Black Rabbit Mead Co., and Janet Glaittli, the executive director of NAMI Northern Nevada (National Alliance on Mental Illness), stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to either event.

The first is Monday, July 17 at Black Rabbit Mead Company (401 E 4th Street, Reno) from 7:30-11 p.m. The second event is Saturday, July 29 at West Street Market Courtyard, Reno (148 West Street, Reno) from 7-11 p.m. You can back tickets online and at the door.

Money raised at the event supports NAMI Northern Nevada.

Highlights of both Bollywood Night Extravaganzas include electrifying Bollywood music and dance performances, live DJ spinning the hottest Bollywood beats, exquisite decorations transporting you to the heart of Bollywood, dazzling cultural showcases and surprises.

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable celebration of Indian culture and entertainment!

