Cecelia Merrell crowned Nevada Miss Amazing 2023, competes nationally later this month

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:41 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cecelia Merrell always wanted to compete in beauty pageants, but time and time again she had her dreams dashed. Until she found the Miss Amazing program. She was crowned Nevada Miss Amazing 2023 in April and is now getting ready to compete for the national title.

She stopped by Morning Break to explain how Miss Amazing gave her the opportunity to be the Queen she is and look past her disability to see the real Cecelia.

Like other beauty and scholarship pageants, she has a social issue that she’s passionate about: helping the homeless and the hungry by partnering with the Karma Box Project and other agencies. She hopes to make a difference to those who have ever felt invisible and unworthy because they’re different and need help.

The National Miss Amazing pageant takes place in Chicago at the end of July. You can support Merrell’s journey and help offset costs by becoming a sponsor and donating online.

